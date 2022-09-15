M Financial Asset Management Inc. Has $611,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 2.5% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

