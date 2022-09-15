Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MYTAY remained flat at $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (MYTAY)
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.