Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.23

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.23. Maiden shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 15,086 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

