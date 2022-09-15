Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.23

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.23. Maiden shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 15,086 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
