MakiSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,338.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $185,636.16 and approximately $55,338.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 616.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.95 or 0.12792013 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00840747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021100 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

