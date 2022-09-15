MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Rebecca White Sells 4,601 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 221,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,029. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.63.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

