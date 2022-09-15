Markel Corp Has $6.04 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Markel Corp raised its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.29% of O-I Glass worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 48,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

