Markel Corp Purchases 1,650 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Markel Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 550.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $557.90. 13,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

