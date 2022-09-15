Markel Corp Purchases 2,500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Markel Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $101,510,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.81. 9,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.80 and a 200 day moving average of $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

