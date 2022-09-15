Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Sold by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the period. Markforged makes up approximately 0.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markforged were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKFG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Markforged by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 523,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKFG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company.

Markforged stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 34,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,810. The company has a market capitalization of $476.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

