Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $47,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of MAR opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.34. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

