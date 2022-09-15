Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,304,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.