Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.68. 203,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,768. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.