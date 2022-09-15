Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes $26,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $9.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.11. 23,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

