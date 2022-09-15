MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $108,483.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. MASQ’s official website is masq.ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

