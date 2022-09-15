Mathes Company Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Mastercard by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,362,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,534,000 after acquiring an additional 153,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0 %

Mastercard stock traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.24. 44,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

