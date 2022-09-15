Mathes Company Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.86. The stock had a trading volume of 90,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,805. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.94 and its 200-day moving average is $269.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

