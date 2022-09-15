Maxwell Simkoff Sells 75,774 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $44,706.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,017,501 shares in the company, valued at $27,740,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85.

Doma Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DOMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 627,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Doma Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Doma



Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

