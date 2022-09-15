McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $82.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

MKC opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

