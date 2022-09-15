Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading Up 4.7%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 3,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
