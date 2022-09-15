Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Medicure Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCUJF remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.88. Medicure has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
About Medicure
