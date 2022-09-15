Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

