Melissa Rewolinski Purchases 31,159 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) Director Melissa Rewolinski bought 31,159 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $15,267.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,696.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lannett Stock Performance

NYSE LCI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 140,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lannett in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $35,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 0.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 63.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 10.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.