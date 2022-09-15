Memecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Memecoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $325,967.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.

About Memecoin

Memecoin launched on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com.

Memecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

