Memecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Memecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memecoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $220,692.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memecoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memecoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 536.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Memecoin Profile

Memecoin’s genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.