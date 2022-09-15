Metahero Hits Market Capitalization of $14.59 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $2.27 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000414 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031105 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

