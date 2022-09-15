Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
NYSE:MEI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.98. 132,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.
Insider Activity at Methode Electronics
In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.