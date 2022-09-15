Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.98. 132,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

