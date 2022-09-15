MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 171,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

