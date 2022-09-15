Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Metsä Board Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Metsä Board Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

About Metsä Board Oyj

(Get Rating)

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

