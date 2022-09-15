MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the August 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,676,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 78,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $6.64.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.