MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the August 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,676,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 78,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.