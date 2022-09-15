Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 177,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 67,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,997. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

