Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $167.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.68. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

