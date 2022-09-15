Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.31.
Several research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $167.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.68. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.