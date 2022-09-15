Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.93.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

