Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.19 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15). Approximately 43,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 96,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.14).

Mineral & Financial Investments Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.47.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

