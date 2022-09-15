Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the August 15th total of 1,290,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.2 days.

Minor International Public Price Performance

MNRIF stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Minor International Public has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $0.96.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

