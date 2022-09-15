Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,720 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Okta worth $67,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.