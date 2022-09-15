Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $325.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

