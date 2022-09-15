Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $46,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,443,000 after buying an additional 92,331 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 265,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

