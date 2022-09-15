Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,379 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $59,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $323.37 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

