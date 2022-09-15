Mithril Trading Down 8% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and $3.93 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

