Modus Advisors LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 251,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

