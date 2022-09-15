Modus Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.87. 79,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.