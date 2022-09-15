Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.88 and last traded at $64.88. Approximately 774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading

