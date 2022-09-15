Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

MS stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 228,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

