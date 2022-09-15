M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

FISV stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.10. 129,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

