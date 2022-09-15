M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 60,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,582. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.