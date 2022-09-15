M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,127 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SNV traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.24. 17,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,187. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

