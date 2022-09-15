M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,815. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

