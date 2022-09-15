M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 40,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

