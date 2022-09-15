M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $955,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

HSIC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. 16,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

