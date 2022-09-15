M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,563 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 158,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,098. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

